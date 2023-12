Yui Mok – PA Images via Getty

Warning: This article contains disturbing, graphic content

A Utah man has been sentenced to a year in prison after admitting he made and posted “animal crushing” videos that contained horrendous acts of torture on guinea pigs.

“Killing and torture is my favorite activity,” Samuel Webster, 20, commented on one of the vile videos he uploaded to YouTube in October 2021.

Read more at The Daily Beast.