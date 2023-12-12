Model Gets Strange Request After Sharing Footage Of Her Target Nailing During Archery Lesson

<!–

Australian model Gabrielle Epstein has revealed the strange request she received after managing to shoot a target with an arrow.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Gabrielle, 29, shared footage of the incredible moment she managed to hit the target during her first archery class.

The images showed the model, beaming with pride, declaring to the camera: “I’m really good at this.”

While many fans were quick to praise her for her impressive aim, one comment in particular stood out.

One follower, clearly more interested in another aspect of Gabrielle’s online presence, lamented the absence of “feet pics” in her recent posts.

“Another day without feet photos,” they wrote.

‘The power of the feet gives precision to the arrow…’

Gabrielle, understandably frustrated with this line of comment, responded with a plea for peace in the face of such unsolicited requests.

‘Can’t I have a day of peace from you?’ she replied.

With three million followers on Instagram and a large following on Snapchat, Twitter and Onlyfans, Gabby is one of Australia’s most glamorous models.

In May, Gabby appeared on the cover. Maximum magazine and gave an interview that revealed some surprising facts about herself.

The bombshell admitted that she’s actually a “huge science nerd” who rarely parties.

“I never go out and spend Saturday nights watching documentaries about dinosaurs. “I’m a very boring person,” she said.

The stunning Gold Coast native wasn’t always destined to be a model; When she was in her early twenties, Gabrielle, who was also a competitive swimmer in her teens, had her sights set on becoming a veterinarian after completing a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences at university.

