HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) – A man says he does not want an apology from his ex-girlfriend and still has love for her, even after she shot him in the testicle. Charlie Glenn says the charges against 36-year-old Tonya Nester are from when she shot him. Glenn talked with FOX19 NOW about what happened when he was shot by his ex.

Read the full story from WXIX here.

The post WATCH: Man Declares He Still Loves Girlfriend Who Shot Him in Testicle appeared first on Breaking911.