Hunter Biden Asks Judge to Axe Felony Gun Charges

Hunter Biden’s legal team on Monday filed a request asking a judge to dismiss the federal gun charges against him, saying that prosecutors have failed to hold up their end of a dead-in-the-water plea bargain.

The argument was included in a burst of documents filed by Biden’s lawyers in Wilmington, Delaware, where his gun case is playing out. Also included in the filings are a separate argument that the case violates Biden’s Second Amendment rights and a motion to have special counsel David Weiss dismissed on the grounds that he was “unlawfully appointed” to the position.

“These charges are unprecedented, unconstitutional and violate the agreement the U.S. Attorney made with Mr. Biden and DOJ’s own regulations,” Biden attorney Abbe Lowell told the Associated Press in a statement. “This is not how an independent investigation is supposed to work, and these charges should be dismissed.”

