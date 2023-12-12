George Clooney Makes a Fashion Entrance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to Promote His New Movie The Boys in the Boat

<!–

George Clooney started his week off in style, heading to Hollywood to promote his new directorial effort, The Boys in the Boat.

The 62-year-old actor and filmmaker was spotted entering the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios in Hollywood on Monday afternoon.

The outing comes just days after he was spotted in Seattle with his wife Amal for an advance screening of The Boys in the Boat on Friday.

Clooney stepped out wearing a dark blue dress shirt slightly unbuttoned and no tie under a black suit.

The actor also sported a trimmed gray beard and a silver watch peeking out from his jacket.

The actor and filmmaker completed his look with black pants and matching black shoes for the outing.

Clooney returns to the director’s chair with his eighth feature film, The Boys in the Boat, adapted from the 2013 book of the same name by Daniel James Brown.

The film follows the University of Washington rowing team that represented the United States at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin.

The team full of children of manual workers was never expected to compete with elite teams from the United Kingdom or the host country, Germany, although they won gold, surprising the German team rowing for Adolf Hitler.

The heart of the story is rower Joe Rantz, who was abandoned by his family when he was very young and left to fend for himself as a teenager.

Callum Turner stars as Joe Rantz, with Joel Edgerton playing coach Al Ulbrickson and Peter Guinness as boat builder George Pocock.

Clooney directs from a script adapted by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), and the director also produces with his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov.

The film will be released on December 25 and will be released alongside the musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

Clooney is currently filming his new Apple TV Plus series Wolfs, which reunites him with his old friend Brad Pitt.

He is also producing the upcoming documentary How to Build a Truth Engine, which does not yet have a release date.

The actor and filmmaker is also producing The Monster of Florence, which recreates eight violent murders believed to have been committed by a single man in Florence, Italy.

Clooney is also producing an untitled project based on the shocking true story of the decades-long abuse scandal at Ohio State University.