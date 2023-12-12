Netball Australia boss Kelly Ryan drops bomb after pay war left devastated stars ‘sleeping in their cars’

Kelly Ryan presided over a controversial pay dispute

Many stars boycotted the award ceremony over an issue

An agreement in principle has been reached with the players

Embattled Netball Australia chief executive Kelly Ryan has resigned in the wake of a tumultuous period in the role, including the recent ugly and emotional clash with players over their new pay deal.

Ryan, who took up the role in 2021, informed the Netball Australia Board of her decision on Tuesday, which takes effect immediately.

With the new pay deal agreed last week, Ryan said it was time to “hand the reins to a new leader.”

“Having reached agreement in principle on the CPA pay deal and watched with pride as our Diamonds won the Commonwealth Games and Netball World Cup, the time seemed right to hand the reins to a new leader,” he said.

Netball Australia chief executive Kelly Ryan has resigned immediately after presiding over the highly charged pay battle that tore the sport apart this year.

Star player Jo Weston cried over the bitter civil war over money, which came after Gina Rinehart pulled her $15 million sponsorship from the sport.

‘During my time as CEO I have met the objectives of the Board. We overcame the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic to continue a domestic competition across border closures, experienced strong growth in the domestic competition, increased netball’s already strong participation figures and strengthened the games’ finances.

“Netball Australia has a wonderful team of people who work tirelessly for the benefit of the sport and I thank them for their continued efforts and support.”

Last month, former Diamonds captain Kathryn Harby-Williams confirmed that many Super Netball players were having a tough time as they face an uncertain future, while star defender and Australian Netball Players’ Association president Jo Weston burst into tears in front of television cameras on Thursday at the rawness. of the situation came home.

Fellow Diamond Sophie Garbin also revealed that the Australian Cricketers’ Association had stepped in to help some players financially.

Ryan is pictured at this year’s Australian Netball Awards, which were boycotted by many players amid their pay battle with the governing body.

The sport was left in disarray after mining magnate Gina Rinehart withdrew her $15 million sponsorship from the Diamonds in October last year.

At the time, the team raised concerns about comments made about First Nations by Ms Rinehart’s late father, Lang Hancock, in the 1980s.

Indigenous player Donnell Wallam was reportedly uncomfortable wearing the uniform with the Hancock Prospecting logo.

Harby Williams, who is also the chief executive of the netball players’ union, said the ongoing saga had taken its toll, with Weston’s tears in front of the cameras being a prime example.

“We are desperate to reach an agreement for these players because that is the emotional cost that is being seen there,” he said.

‘I’ve had players sobbing and crying; players have slept in their cars; Players have had to move from their homes and cross the country to return to their families.

Courtney Bruce is pictured after winning one of the top prizes at the Netball Australia Awards last month. Diamonds players were threatened with legal action if they did not attend

Stars also boycotted the Netball Australia Awards in late November as the dispute dragged on.

Netball Australia president Wendy Archer thanked Ryan for his commitment to the sport.

“Kelly Ryan has made a huge contribution to our sport during her time at the helm of Netball Australia,” Archer said.

“She has demonstrated great resilience and integrity during her leadership during her tenure as CEO.”