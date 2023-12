Hunger was worsening among Palestinians in the besieged Gaza strip, aid agencies said, as the UN General Assembly prepared to vote on Tuesday on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the two-month-old conflict between Israel and Hamas. Hundreds more civilians have died in Israel’s assault on Gaza since the US on Friday vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire. Follow our live blog for the latest developments on the Israel-Hamas war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

