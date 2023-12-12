Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    GOP Sen. Flabbergasted on CNN When Pressed on Unsubstantiated Claim

    CNN

    When asked Monday about Republicans in Wisconsin having falsely claimed to be electors for Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) claimed that Democrats have done the same “repeatedly in all kinds of different states”—yet failed to provide even one example, telling CNN’s Kaitlan Collins merely to “check the books.”

    On The Source, Collins mentioned how ten Republicans in Johnson’s state settled a lawsuit last week that was brought by Wisconsin’s legitimate electors, who had sought $200,000 from each elector. Though no fine was handed down, each elector admitted that Joe Biden won the election and agreed to not be an elector in 2024 or any election in which Donald Trump was a candidate. They also agreed that by posing as electors, they were “part of an attempt to improperly overturn” the election results.

    One elector, however, will remain on the state’s nonpartisan elections commission, as Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Monday that he would not rescind his appointment of Bob Spindell to the post. The commission has three Republicans and three Democrats.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

