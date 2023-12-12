Carrie Bickmore shows off her ample cleavage while wearing a plunging top during a girls’ night out

<!–

Carrie Bickmore left little to the imagination as she enjoyed a night out with friends on Saturday.

The veteran presenter, 43, took to Instagram to share a series of photos while having a pre-Christmas gathering with several friends.

The former Project presenter showed off her ample cleavage in a black top and gold miniskirt.

Carrie completed her elegant look with gold hoops and left her long blonde locks out.

“Yes the girls,” she simply captioned the post.

The post comes three weeks after Carrie and her co-host Tommy Little celebrated the huge success of their radio show.

The radio duo’s show ‘Carrie & Tommy’ was announced as the number one drive-through show nationally.

To commemorate the milestone, they shared a photo on Instagram and thanked listeners for their support.

“Thank you to all of our amazing listeners,” they wrote.

This came after the couple faced rumors of a romance earlier this year.

Fans were begging the couple to confirm an alleged romance, especially after they enjoyed a trip to France together.

Carrie completed her elegant look with a gold miniskirt, hoop earrings, and left her long blonde locks out.

In June, they hosted their Hit FM radio show from the ‘City of Love’, which convinced fans that they were romantically involved.

Carrie announced her split from her partner of 11 years Chris Walker this year, while Tommy has reportedly been single since his split from girlfriend Natalie Kyriacou in 2021.

Tommy rushed to the mother-of-three’s side in January when she confirmed their split, leading insiders to speculate that their friendship could evolve into something more.