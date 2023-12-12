Troubled radio star Marty Sheargold is preparing to return to the spotlight… but it doesn’t involve his Triple M Breakfast show

<!–

Marty Sheargold is returning to the public eye after taking a leave of absence from his Triple M breakfast show.

Earlier this year, the radio host, 52, officially announced an “extended break” from work following an alleged incident at the AFL Grand Final.

It was claimed Sheargold was ejected by security over a series of offensive comments he allegedly made to other guests at a corporate event.

Neither Sheargold nor Triple M parent company Southern Cross Austereo have confirmed whether the radio star will return to his morning show in 2024.

However, he will be returning to his stand-up roots as he stars alongside comedians Mick Molloy, Lawrence Mooney and Sam Pang in a special event called The Comedians at the Geelong Arts Center in February.

According to a promo, the all-star show will be “No Holds Barred, good old-fashioned stand-up comedy.”

“Radio, television, film, podcasts, they’ve done it all and now they bring all the laughs to the stage.”

In November, Sheargold’s show scored a ratings jump in his absence, enjoying a 7.2 percent audience share, up 1.4 percent from the previous survey.

The Marty Sheargold Show previously scored a 5.8, putting it in eighth place in the Melbourne breakfast radio market.

Sheargold producer Loren Barry was in Sydney in October as one of the presenters of the ACRA Awards.

She told The Herald Sun that Sheargold would return and assured the show’s listeners that “everything is fine”.

“He’s just taking some time, just spending some time with his family, but we’re all good,” Barry said.

‘Everything’s fine. We will be back.’

He also shed light on the grueling life behind the microphone, stating that “working on breakfast radio you get very tired.” It is very exhausting work.”

Marty also stars in the ABC comedy Fisk, which was acquired by Netflix and took off in the UK and US.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted SCA for comment.