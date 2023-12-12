Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    News

    Jimmy Kimmel Defiantly Fires Back at George Santos’ $20K Cameo Demand

    By

    Dec 12, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Jimmy Kimmel Defiantly Fires Back at George Santos’ $20K Cameo Demand

    ABC

    Just days after being expelled from Congress, controversial former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has already found a new career: saying whatever unhinged things people request of him for $500 a pop on Cameo.

    There’s currently enough of an appetite for that kind of thing that the disgraced lawmaker is claiming he has made more in one week on Cameo than he did during the entire year he spent on Capitol Hill. And Jimmy Kimmel hasn’t been shy in admitting that a sizable chunk of that money came from the late-night host as part of a new segment/social experiment titled “Will Santos Say It?”

    Kimmel debuted the segment last week, where he shared several videos of Santos saying whatever batshit backstory Kimmel came up with. If the point is to determine whether there’s a line Santos won’t cross, Kimmel has yet to find it. What he did find, however, is that Santos is pissed that the clips were shared on Kimmel’s ABC talk show—and is demanding that Kimmel fork over another $20,000 for the broadcasting rights to his greetings.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

