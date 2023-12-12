Jetstar launches massive ‘Jetmas’ sale with cheap flights to Bali, Singapore and more

<!–

Jetstar has launched a massive sale in time for Christmas with flights starting from just $29 in Australia and overseas.

The low-cost airline is offering discounted airfares as part of its ‘Jetsmas’ sale that began Tuesday at noon.

Travelers can book flights from Melbourne to Sydney for just $29 and flights from Sydney to Adelaide for just $79

Various deals are also on offer for those looking to make the most of a trip abroad.

Passengers can travel from Perth to Bali for $145 and a flight from Melbourne to Hamilton Island costs travelers a modest $119.

Customers will have to shell out a little more for a flight from Melbourne to Seoul, with the flight to the South Korean capital costing passengers $368.

The most expensive flights are trips from Melbourne to Tokyo with customers expected to shell out $398.

A flight to the Japanese capital from Sydney also costs the same amount under the agreement.

The airline has teamed up with Australian rock star Shannon Noll as part of its latest offering with a new song called ’12 Days of Jetmas’ released as part of the sale.

More than 200,000 discounted one-way airfares are offered and flights will be operated on 95 domestic and international routes.

Club Jetstar members were able to access the offer starting at noon on Tuesday, while non-members will have to wait until midnight.

Offer ends at 11:59 p.m. on December 17, unless all flights are sold out earlier.

Travelers can head to several overseas destinations, including Hamilton Island (file image pictured)

Customers may have to shell out much more for flights to Seoul (file image of Seoul)

A Jetstar spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that discounted airfares would be offered for flights until the middle of next year.

“Travel dates vary by route, but include early February to mid-June 2024.” the spokesperson said.

Discounted airfares as part of the ‘Jetmas’ offer only cover one-way flights and checked luggage is not included.

There are several flights that will head to the tourist hotspot of Bali (pictured)