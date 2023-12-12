Moment a car in Seattle intentionally mows down pedestrian and passengers laugh about it as police launch desperate search for depraved motorists

Seattle police seeking information on two hit-and-runs

Authorities believe the attacks were random and have cell phone images from inside the vehicles when the attacks occurred and in which the occupants are laughing.

Police do not know who the victims are or the extent of their injuries.

Disgusting videos have been released of a series of hit-and-run incidents in which a deranged driver deliberately runs over pedestrians on the streets of Seattle, while the car’s occupants can be heard laughing in the background.

The Seattle Police Department has released images showing two separate incidents occurring within a few blocks of each other.

The video recorded by the surveillance cameras coincides with the video recorded from inside the vehicle, filmed with a cell phone and later published on social networks.

In the first incident, a woman can be seen crossing the street with the vehicle pointed at her before she reaches the other side.

The disturbing actions are then witnessed from inside the car and the occupants are heard laughing and shouting at each other as they appear to enjoy running over an unsuspecting member of the public.

In cell phone footage taken from inside the car, one of the occupants can be heard saying, ‘Hit this bitch, hit this bitch,’ before the car hits the woman walking near the corner. .

In the second incident, which occurred a few blocks from the first, the driver can be seen pointing at another pedestrian who was walking in a bus lane after the sidewalk was closed due to construction.

The driver of the vehicle again aims directly at the pedestrian, hitting him head-on from behind without giving him the chance to get out of the way.

A loud bang can be heard as their body hits the hood of the car, sending them flying over the roof of the vehicle.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz says the “disturbing” attacks have left him “extremely concerned.”

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz says the ‘disturbing’ attacks left him ‘extremely concerned’

Officers say the victims likely suffered serious injuries due to the speed of the impact.

The suspect’s car did not stop in either incident.

Detectives have been trying to locate the victims by canvassing local hospitals, but so far have been unable to find the injured.

No arrests have been made in the cases.

Police are asking anyone with information about the attacks to contact the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.