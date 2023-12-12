Taylor Swift donates $1million to Tennessee residents affected by deadly tornadoes over the weekend

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Taylor Swift contributed $1 million to help Tennessee residents affected by the recent tornado.

The singer, 33, made a donation to natural disaster relief after 13 tornadoes touched down and devastated several counties in the state over the weekend.

She funded the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund at the Middle Tennessee Community Foundation, according to USA Today on Monday.

The community foundation’s executive director, Hal Cato, also confirmed the Grammy winner’s contribution to the organization, to which she has donated in the past.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker, who cheered on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, while attending his home game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, has donated to the organization in the past.

Your donation will help help those affected with financial assistance, food, temporary housing, debris cleanup, and animal shelter.

Weekend, cnn reported that there were at least six deaths and more than 50 people injured as a result of the devastating tornadoes.

More than 35,000 Tennessee residents were reported to be affected by power outages, as well as buildings structurally damaged by the storm.

The Pennsylvania native previously donated to the same organization in March 2020 when tornadoes hit the state she calls home.

At the time, he shared a post on his Instagram Story along with a link for others to contribute.

“Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me,” he said.

As a teenager, Swift attended Hendersonville High School in Sumner County.

Although he spends his time primarily on the East Coast, he still lives in Nashville and has his offices there.

Her extensive real estate portfolio includes a luxury penthouse, which she bought in 2009 and her former fling, Matty Healy, was spotted leaving in May.

He also owns a $2.5 million mansion with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, which he bought in 2011 for his parents.

The new billionaire often quietly engages in philanthropy and even made sizable contributions throughout her Eras Tour this year.

During his tour, he donated to food banks in every American city he played.

For one, their contribution to the Arizona Food Bank Network allowed the organization to obtain 40,000 pounds of fresh produce for its food banks.

Silicon Valley Food Bank’s Second Harvest also stated that during its tour in Santa Clara, California, it donated enough money “to feed an average of approximately 500,000 people each month in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.”

After finishing the first leg of his record-breaking tour in August, he also gave away $55 million in bonuses to his tour crew, including dancers, truck drivers, sound equipment and catering staff.