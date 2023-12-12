22 Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

NNA – 22 Palestinian civilians, including children and women, were killed, and others were injured, in the ongoing occupation bombing of homes in the Rafah and Khan Yunis governorates in the southern Gaza Strip.

WAFA correspondent said that 20 civilians were killed, and dozens were injured, when occupation warplanes bombed a number of homes in Rafah. There are still missing people under the rubble, he added.

Two citizens were also killed, and two others were injured, in an Israeli artillery shelling on Khan Yunis.–WAFA

==========R.H.