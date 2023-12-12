Could you be singing your favorite Christmas carol wrong? Experts reveal that “only a fraction” of traditional Christmas carols are performed correctly and most melodies are composed on the spot.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

‘Listen carefully! The Herald Angels Sing crooned old Frank Sinatra, but was the sultan of swooning crooning in tune?

Well, according to English Heritage, which recently commissioned a deep dive into the history of festive hymns, it probably wasn’t.

The charity’s research has shed light on Britain’s festive traditions and revealed that, in many cases, most Christmas carols have never had a “correct” melody, with current melodic standards dating back to the 19th century. when efforts were made to standardize the canon.

In fact, before this, many Christmas carols were anarchic in nature and had no formal melody, with congregations and soloists simply improvising the melody on the spot.

Leading the study is Dr Michael Carter, Senior Property Historian at English Heritage he told the Times: ‘Only a fraction of medieval carols retain their original score, and it is quite possible that in many cases they were never composed.

‘Most of what people think about Christmas carols is probably wrong. How we view Christmas carols today, the times of year we sing them, and even the melodies we sing are not exactly what you think they are.

The aim of the English Heritage study is for the British public to reconnect with past aspects of the festive tradition, including the correct melody of Christmas carols and the act of dancing to them outside a church.

Dr Carter continued: ‘The first Christmas carols were actually written to be danced to and would have been quite a joyful affair.

“While this is a practice I personally hope we revive, it is worth remembering that Christmas carols are a living tradition, evolving over the centuries, and should be celebrated in all their forms, especially at Christmas.”

But how would you dance a Christmas carol like While the Shepherds Watched Their Flocks at Night?

According to the research, the traditional way congregations would dance carols would be to dance and sing during the chorus before pausing while a soloist took a verse.

If you can’t imagine that going very well in church, you might be interested to know that Christmas carols were not generally sung in churches until the mid-19th century and services before they became secular, community-based affairs. .

Dr Carter added: “It could have been with your friends at home or going door to door.”

“You could be rewarded with food and drink, or enjoy hospitality in the lounge of the social elite.”

And you don’t have to look far to see elements of the great community tradition still practiced today.

Last week alone, 7,000 people flocked to a trendy east London amenity at the Columbia Road Christmas Market.

Footage shared on TikTok showed dozens of people getting into raucous Christmas spirit and breaking out dance moves to Star of Wonder, Star of Night.

The enormous popularity of the event before its cancellation suggests that there is still life in the carol tradition.

But in scenes that would only please Oliver Cromwell, the market has announced that they will be canceling all future events this year due to the large crowding caused by the event that went viral on TikTok.

Footage uploaded to TikTok from last week’s event shows massive crowds enjoying the festive singing, in which the local vicar is seen pushing a piano down the street to accompany the carols.

Some who attended said they were “packed like sardines” and feared it was a “disaster waiting to happen”, while locals blamed the “dangerous” crowding on the event being advertised on social media.

In a statement, they said: ‘We regret to formally announce that carols will not take place on Wednesday 13 and 20 December on Columbia Road this year.

‘The crowds of more than 7,000 people present last week were so large on the road that there was a danger to public safety.

“We thank God and those who worked at the event that there were no serious injuries.”