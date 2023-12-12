Tanker is hit by cruise missile in the Red Sea ‘launched from Houthi-controlled region of Yemen’: US warship heads to support vessel targeted in latest ship attack

<!–

A Norwegian-flagged oil tanker was hit by a missile in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, allegedly fired by Houthi rebels.

The US military’s Central Command said an anti-ship cruise missile ‘launched from a Houthi-controlled area of ​​Yemen’ hit the Strinda and that the destroyer USS Mason was providing assistance.

Private intelligence firms Ambrey and Dryad Global said the attack occurred near the crucial Bab el-Mandeb Strait that separates East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula.

Geir Belsnes, chief executive of the Strinda’s operator, J. Ludwig Mowinckels Rederi, said: ‘All crew members are unharmed and safe. The ship is now heading to a safe port.’

The oil tanker and chemical tanker came from Malaysia and were headed to the Suez Canal.

The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, although rebel military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said they would make an important announcement soon.

The rebels have carried out a series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea and have also launched drones and missiles at Israel.

They have threatened to attack any ship they believe is heading to or coming from Israel, although there was no immediate apparent link between the Strinda and Israel.

In November, the Houthis seized an Israeli-linked vehicle transport ship in the Red Sea off Yemen that they were holding near the port city of Hodeida.

A container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire was attacked by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean.

