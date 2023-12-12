Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Dozens of Israeli settlers break into Jerusalem's Aqsa Mosque

    Dec 12, 2023

    NNA – Dozens of fanatic Israeli settlers Tuesday morning broke into the compounds of al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection from the Israeli police.

    The extremist settlers, divded into groups, raided the holy Islamic Mosque from al-Maghariba gate and took provocative tours in its compounds.

    It added that the settlers performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern part of the Mosque.

    This comes at a time as Israeli forces intensify measures against Palestinians coming from Jerusalem to enter the Mosque, inspecting their IDs and briefly detaining them.–WAFA

