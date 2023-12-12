Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    COP28: COP28 talks in Dubai overrun host-set deadline without fossil fuel deal

    By

    Dec 12, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – After another late night of haggling, there was no sign that thenbsp;COP28nbsp;talks on a draft agreement to reduce fossil fuel use were anywhere near completion, with negotiators waiting for a fresh text after wide criticism of a draft released Monday.

    A deadline set by the Emirati hosts of the Dubai climate summit passed atnbsp;11am local time onnbsp;Tuesday without a deal, with negotiators expected to work overtime after fury on a proposal that stops short of phasing out fossil fuels.

    quot;We have time and we are prepared to stay a little longer,quot; German Foreign Ministernbsp;Annalena Baerbocknbsp;said.

    The team from thenbsp;Marshall Islandsnbsp;ndash; a low laying Pacific archipelago, threatened with submersion ndash; vowed to stay until the end. Itrsquo;s negotiator, John Silk, said that his country quot;did not come here to sign our death warrantquot;.

    Campaigners had hoped the COP28 summit ndash; set in a glitzy metropolis built on petrodollars ndash; would take the historic step of calling for the first time for a global phase-out of fossil fuels, which account for three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions blamed for the planetary crisis.

    But the latest draft of the 21-page text put forward by COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber ndash; himself head of the UAE#39;s national oil company ndash; does not go so far as to demand action on fossil fuels, only presenting measures that nations quot;couldquot; take.–agencies

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    UK hotels step up the war on bed bugs for a bite-free festive season with ‘smart’ gadget that helped rid Paris of the creepy crawlies

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Rumer Willis and his mother Demi Moore put on a united display at the Common Ground screening in Los Angeles amid Bruce’s brutal fight with dementia.

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Fuel prices in Lebanon: Decrease in gasoline and diesel prices, surge in gas cylinder rate

    Dec 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    UK hotels step up the war on bed bugs for a bite-free festive season with ‘smart’ gadget that helped rid Paris of the creepy crawlies

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Rumer Willis and his mother Demi Moore put on a united display at the Common Ground screening in Los Angeles amid Bruce’s brutal fight with dementia.

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Fuel prices in Lebanon: Decrease in gasoline and diesel prices, surge in gas cylinder rate

    Dec 12, 2023
    Lebanon News

    COP28: COP28 talks in Dubai overrun host-set deadline without fossil fuel deal

    Dec 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy