Fuel prices in Lebanon: Decrease in gasoline and diesel prices, surge in gas cylinder rate

NNA – Fluctuations in fuel prices have been observed in Lebanon on Tuesday with a decrease in the cost of 95 octane gasoline by LBP 12,000, 98 octane gasoline by LBP 11,000, and diesel by LBP 8,000. Simultaneously, there has been a noticeable surge in the price of gas cylinders by LBP 3,000. As a result, the revised prices stand as follows:

– 95 Octane Gasoline: LBP 1,529,000nbsp;

– 98 Octane Gasoline: LBP 1,569,000nbsp;

– Diesel: LBP 1,521,000nbsp;

– Gas Cylinder: LBP 939,000

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.