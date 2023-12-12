Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    Fuel prices in Lebanon: Decrease in gasoline and diesel prices, surge in gas cylinder rate

    Dec 12, 2023

    NNA – Fluctuations in fuel prices have been observed in Lebanon on Tuesday with a decrease in the cost of 95 octane gasoline by LBP 12,000, 98 octane gasoline by LBP 11,000, and diesel by LBP 8,000. Simultaneously, there has been a noticeable surge in the price of gas cylinders by LBP 3,000. As a result, the revised prices stand as follows:

    – 95 Octane Gasoline: LBP 1,529,000nbsp;

    – 98 Octane Gasoline: LBP 1,569,000nbsp;

    – Diesel: LBP 1,521,000nbsp;

    – Gas Cylinder: LBP 939,000

