Rumer Willis and his mother Demi Moore put on a united display at the Common Ground screening in Los Angeles amid Bruce’s brutal fight with dementia.

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore put on a united display at a Common Ground screening in Los Angeles on Monday.

Rumer, 35, is the eldest son of Demi, 61, and legendary actor Bruce Willis, 68.

Bruce’s family has had a very difficult year since his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, a rare form of the disease that causes deterioration in behavior, personality and language.

But the mother-daughter duo appeared in good spirits for the screening, as Rumer looked radiant in a cozy sweater, while Demi defied age as always.

Rumer also posed for photos with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, with whom she welcomed her first daughter, Louetta, in April.

They were also joined by Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder and his wife, Twilight’s Nikki Reed.

Common Ground is the sequel to the documentary Kiss The Ground and brings together celebrities to visit farms around the world, shedding light on soil biodiversity.

It features the likes of Ian Somerhalder, Jason Momoa, and Laura Dern.

Meanwhile, Bruce’s family are said to be ‘soaking up every moment’ with the Die Hard actor while they can.

A source said us weekly: ‘Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months there have been many more bad days than good. This experience has brought the whole family together even more.”

His wife Emma Heming Willis recently choked back tears while sharing an update on his health.

“No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they are soaking up every moment they spend with him. (Everything) revolves around him. Bruce has 24-hour care, but at least one family member is always with him .’

Bruce, who is married to model Emma, ​​45, but has daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, with his ex-wife Demi, became a grandfather for the first time when his daughter eldest welcomed daughter Louetta in April.

Rumer looked radiant in a comfy sweater as she was joined by Twilight actress Nikki.

Ian Somerhalder has been heavily involved in the film Common Ground, which offers a deep dive into farming.

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed, Rebecca Tickell, Josh Tickell, Demi Moore and Evan Harrison in ‘Common Ground’

Bruce and Emma also share two daughters: Mabel Ray, 11, and Evelyn Penn, eight. The couple married in 2009.

The iconic actor became a household name in several films, including Pulp Fiction, Die Hard, Moonlighting, Armageddon, The Fifth Element, 12 Monkeys, Unbreakable, Tears of the Sun and many more.

Bruce’s condition, which causes behavioral and language problems, was confirmed by his loved ones in a statement earlier this year that said: “As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the great love and compassion towards Bruce .during the last 10 months.

‘Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming and we are tremendously grateful for it.

‘Because of your kindness and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update.

‘Since we announced Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis in the spring of 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

‘Unfortunately, communication problems are just a symptom of the illness Bruce faces. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Bruce Willis’ family is said to be “soaking up every moment” with him while they can; Demi Moore, Emmy Heming Willis, Bruce, Tallulah, Scout, Rumer, Mabel and Evelyn Willis in the photo

Bruce became a grandfather for the first time when his eldest daughter welcomed daughter Louetta in April (pictured with Rumer and Louetta).

Bruce and Demi divorced in 2000 and she married Ashton Kutcher in 2005, while he married Emma in 2009. Despite that, the exes remain good friends to this day. Bruce and Emma seen on October 11, 2019 in New York

Bruce became a household name in several films, including Pulp Fiction, Die Hard (pictured), Moonlighting, Armageddon, The Fifth Element, 12 Monkeys, Unbreakable, Tears of the Sun and many more.