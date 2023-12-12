Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    UK hotels step up the war on bed bugs for a bite-free festive season with 'smart' gadget that helped rid Paris of the creepy crawlies

    NEVER LEAVE YOUR SUITCASE ON THE HOTEL BED

    “When you first arrive at the hotel, you can put your suitcase directly on the bed without checking for bugs and start unpacking,” says Martin Seeley of MattressNextDay.

    However, he notes that by doing this, “you’re putting your luggage and clothing right where bed bugs are commonly found and giving them a free ticket home.”

    In this sense, he recommends keeping “the suitcase as close as possible to the room door.”

    ALWAYS STORE YOUR CLOTHES IN A CLOSET, NOT IN DRAWERS

    It is recommended to avoid putting your suitcase on the hotel bed and always store clothes in a closet, not in drawers.

    After a long day of traveling to your destination, you may be inclined to quickly throw everything you’re wearing into the conveniently located drawers next to your bed, but Martin declares this move a “big mistake.”

    Because? He explains: “Although bed bugs can’t fly, they can crawl, and storing clothes in bedside drawers gives them a perfect opportunity.”

    BRING A Spare PLASTIC BAG FOR DIRTY CLOTHES

    Martin says: “Bed bugs are most attracted to dirty clothes, so be sure to pack a spare laundry bag in your suitcase and tie it in a knot so it’s completely sealed.”

    UNPACK ON A HARD FLOOR AND NOT IN YOUR BEDROOM

    There are more preventative measures you can take when you return from your holiday, Martin reveals.

    The mattress expert says: ‘When you get home, unpack your luggage somewhere other than the bedroom. Even better if it’s on hard floors, as you won’t be able to detect bed bugs on a carpet.’

    It continues: ‘Inspect your suitcase closely and use a flashlight or torch to look inside the seams, folds and pockets of your suitcase. Always vacuum your suitcase before storing it.

    WASH EVERYTHING YOU BROUGHT, EVEN THE CLEAN CLOTHES

    Finally, Martin recommends that, although “it may seem excessive,” “wash every piece of clothing you took on vacation, even the ones that are clean or the ones you haven’t worn.”

    He explains: “If bed bugs have gotten into your suitcase, they won’t discriminate between clothes.”

