NNA – The Russian army has made quot;significantquot; progress in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine, as confirmed by Moscow-appointed governor Yevgeny Balitsky.nbsp;

The Russian official stated via Telegram, quot;Our units have made significant advances northeast of Novopokrovka,quot; while Russian forces intensify attacks along the front following the widespread failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. –AFP

