Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    Ukraine Is on the Cusp of Losing This War: 'We're Screwed'

    Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    PARIS—All bets on world peace slid off the table when Louis XV opened the École Militaire.

    Nearly three centuries of belligerences later, and with more than $200 billion of Western cash gambled on Ukraine beating Russia, the military academy that once trained Napoleon last week assembled 100 military, political, finance, academic, and business leaders with intimate knowledge of the war to privately game out what happens next.

    Before long, amid steely glances and chattering wine glasses, you’ll hear the anguished and morally obtuse story on the four lethal conflicts taking place in Ukraine: diplomatic, military, economic, and information.

