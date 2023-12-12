Meg Bellamy, Ed McVey and Luther Ford discover that The Crown has been nominated for a Golden Globe for best live television series

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Best dramatic film

Anatomy of a fall

Flower Moon Killers

Teacher

oppenheimer

Past Lives

The area of ​​interest

Best Film: Musical or Comedy

Air

American fiction

Barbie

The remains

May December

poor things

Best Film – Animated

The boy and the heron

Elementary

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

The Super Mario Bros. movie

Want

Cinematic and box office achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. movie

Best film in a language other than English

Anatomy of a fall

Fallen leaves

Io Captain

Past Lives

snow society

The area of ​​interest

Best Female Performance in a Drama Film

Annette Bening – Nyad

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Carey Mulligan – Teacher

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Lily Gladstone – Moonflower Killers

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a fall

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Motion Picture

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Bradley Cooper – Teacher

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Leonardo DiCaprio – Moonflower Killers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple (2023)

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard feelings

Margot Robbie-Barbie

Natalie Portman – May December

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau is afraid

Matt Damon – Air

Nicolas Cage – Dream scenario

Paul Giamatti – The Remains

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple (2023)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Remains

Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any film

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Moonflower Killers

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Best Director – Film

Bradley Cooper – Teacher

Celine Song – Past Lives

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig-Barbie

Martin Scorsese – The Moonflower Killers

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Best Screenplay – Film

Anatomy of a fall

Barbie

Flower Moon Killers

oppenheimer

Past Lives

poor things

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The boy and the heron

Flower Moon Killers

oppenheimer

poor things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The area of ​​interest

Best Original Song – Movie

Romance Addict – She Came to Me – Bruce Springsteen

Dance the Night – Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

I’m Just Ken – Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

Road to Freedom – Rustin – Lenny Kravitz

What was I made for? – Barbie – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Television Series – Drama

1923

The crown

The diplomat

The last of us

The morning program

Succession

Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Bear

jury service

Only murders in the building

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Television Series, Anthology Series or Movie Made for Television

All the light we can’t see

Beef

Daisy Jones and the Six

fargo

Travel companions

chemistry lessons

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Emma Stone – The Curse

Helena Mirren – 1923

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Dominic West – The Crown

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Pedro Pascal – The Last of America

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Elle Fanning – The Great

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Brunson Fifth – Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez – Only murders in the building

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinkage

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or Television Movie

Ali Wong – Beef

Brie Larson – Chemistry Lessons

Elizabeth Olsen – Love and Death

Temple of Juno – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or Television Movie

David Oyelowo – Lawman: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Matt Bomer – Travel Companions

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones and the Six

Steven Yeun – Beef

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers

Best Female Performance in a Supporting Role on Television

Abby Elliott – The Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellow Jackets

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Alan Ruck – Succession

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

James Marsden – Jury Service

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Best Stand-up Comedy Performance on Television

Amy Schumer: emergency contact

Chris Rock: selective outrage

Rick Gervais: Armageddon

Sarah Silverman: someone you love

Trevor Noah: Where was I?

Wanda Sykes: I’m an entertainer