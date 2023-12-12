Meg Bellamy, Ed McVey and Luther Ford discover that The Crown has been nominated for a Golden Globe for best live television series

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Best dramatic film
Anatomy of a fall
Flower Moon Killers
Teacher
oppenheimer
Past Lives
The area of interest
Best Film: Musical or Comedy
Air
American fiction
Barbie
The remains
May December
poor things
Best Film – Animated
The boy and the heron
Elementary
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Suzume
The Super Mario Bros. movie
Want
Cinematic and box office achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros. movie
Best film in a language other than English
Anatomy of a fall
Fallen leaves
Io Captain
Past Lives
snow society
The area of interest
Best Female Performance in a Drama Film
Annette Bening – Nyad
Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
Carey Mulligan – Teacher
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Lily Gladstone – Moonflower Killers
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a fall
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Motion Picture
Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Bradley Cooper – Teacher
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Leonardo DiCaprio – Moonflower Killers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple (2023)
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard feelings
Margot Robbie-Barbie
Natalie Portman – May December
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Joaquin Phoenix – Beau is afraid
Matt Damon – Air
Nicolas Cage – Dream scenario
Paul Giamatti – The Remains
Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple (2023)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Remains
Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any film
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Moonflower Killers
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Best Director – Film
Bradley Cooper – Teacher
Celine Song – Past Lives
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Greta Gerwig-Barbie
Martin Scorsese – The Moonflower Killers
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Best Screenplay – Film
Anatomy of a fall
Barbie
Flower Moon Killers
oppenheimer
Past Lives
poor things
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The boy and the heron
Flower Moon Killers
oppenheimer
poor things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The area of interest
Best Original Song – Movie
Romance Addict – She Came to Me – Bruce Springsteen
Dance the Night – Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
I’m Just Ken – Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
Road to Freedom – Rustin – Lenny Kravitz
What was I made for? – Barbie – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best Television Series – Drama
1923
The crown
The diplomat
The last of us
The morning program
Succession
Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Bear
jury service
Only murders in the building
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Television Series, Anthology Series or Movie Made for Television
All the light we can’t see
Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six
fargo
Travel companions
chemistry lessons
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Emma Stone – The Curse
Helena Mirren – 1923
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Dominic West – The Crown
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Pedro Pascal – The Last of America
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Elle Fanning – The Great
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Brunson Fifth – Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez – Only murders in the building
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader – Barry
Jason Segel – Shrinkage
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or Television Movie
Ali Wong – Beef
Brie Larson – Chemistry Lessons
Elizabeth Olsen – Love and Death
Temple of Juno – Fargo
Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or Television Movie
David Oyelowo – Lawman: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Matt Bomer – Travel Companions
Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones and the Six
Steven Yeun – Beef
Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers
Best Female Performance in a Supporting Role on Television
Abby Elliott – The Bear
Christina Ricci – Yellow Jackets
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Alan Ruck – Succession
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
James Marsden – Jury Service
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Best Stand-up Comedy Performance on Television
Amy Schumer: emergency contact
Chris Rock: selective outrage
Rick Gervais: Armageddon
Sarah Silverman: someone you love
Trevor Noah: Where was I?
Wanda Sykes: I’m an entertainer
Meg Bellamy, Ed McVey and Luther Ford discover that The Crown has been nominated for a Golden Globe for best live television series