    Meg Bellamy, Ed McVey and Luther Ford discover that The Crown has been nominated for a Golden Globe for best live television series

    Best dramatic film

    Anatomy of a fall

    Flower Moon Killers

    Teacher

    oppenheimer

    Past Lives

    The area of ​​interest

    Best Film: Musical or Comedy

    Air

    American fiction

    Barbie

    The remains

    May December

    poor things

    Best Film – Animated

    The boy and the heron

    Elementary

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

    Suzume

    The Super Mario Bros. movie

    Want

    Cinematic and box office achievement

    Barbie

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

    John Wick: Chapter 4

    Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

    oppenheimer

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

    Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

    The Super Mario Bros. movie

    Best film in a language other than English

    Anatomy of a fall

    Fallen leaves

    Io Captain

    Past Lives

    snow society

    The area of ​​interest

    Best Female Performance in a Drama Film

    Annette Bening – Nyad

    Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

    Carey Mulligan – Teacher

    Greta Lee – Past Lives

    Lily Gladstone – Moonflower Killers

    Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a fall

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Motion Picture

    Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

    Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

    Bradley Cooper – Teacher

    Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

    Colman Domingo – Rustin

    Leonardo DiCaprio – Moonflower Killers

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

    Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

    Emma Stone – Poor Things

    Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple (2023)

    Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard feelings

    Margot Robbie-Barbie

    Natalie Portman – May December

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

    Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

    Joaquin Phoenix – Beau is afraid

    Matt Damon – Air

    Nicolas Cage – Dream scenario

    Paul Giamatti – The Remains

    Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

    Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

    Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple (2023)

    Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Remains

    Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer

    Jodie Foster – Nyad

    Julianne Moore – May December

    Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

    Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any film

    Charles Melton – May December

    Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

    Robert De Niro – Moonflower Killers

    Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

    Ryan Gosling – Barbie

    Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

    Best Director – Film

    Bradley Cooper – Teacher

    Celine Song – Past Lives

    Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

    Greta Gerwig-Barbie

    Martin Scorsese – The Moonflower Killers

    Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

    Best Screenplay – Film

    Anatomy of a fall

    Barbie

    Flower Moon Killers

    oppenheimer

    Past Lives

    poor things

    Best Original Score – Motion Picture

    The boy and the heron

    Flower Moon Killers

    oppenheimer

    poor things

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

    The area of ​​interest

    Best Original Song – Movie

    Romance Addict – She Came to Me – Bruce Springsteen

    Dance the Night – Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

    I’m Just Ken – Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

    Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

    Road to Freedom – Rustin – Lenny Kravitz

    What was I made for? – Barbie – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

    Best Television Series – Drama

    1923

    The crown

    The diplomat

    The last of us

    The morning program

    Succession

    Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy

    Abbott Elementary

    Barry

    Bear

    jury service

    Only murders in the building

    Ted Lasso

    Best Limited Television Series, Anthology Series or Movie Made for Television

    All the light we can’t see

    Beef

    Daisy Jones and the Six

    fargo

    Travel companions

    chemistry lessons

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

    Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

    Emma Stone – The Curse

    Helena Mirren – 1923

    Imelda Staunton – The Crown

    Keri Russell – The Diplomat

    Sarah Snook – Succession

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

    Brian Cox – Succession

    Dominic West – The Crown

    Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

    Jeremy Strong – Succession

    Kieran Culkin – Succession

    Pedro Pascal – The Last of America

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

    Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

    Elle Fanning – The Great

    Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

    Brunson Fifth – Abbott Elementary

    Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    Selena Gomez – Only murders in the building

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

    Bill Hader – Barry

    Jason Segel – Shrinkage

    Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

    Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

    Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

    Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or Television Movie

    Ali Wong – Beef

    Brie Larson – Chemistry Lessons

    Elizabeth Olsen – Love and Death

    Temple of Juno – Fargo

    Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

    Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or Television Movie

    David Oyelowo – Lawman: Bass Reeves

    Jon Hamm – Fargo

    Matt Bomer – Travel Companions

    Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones and the Six

    Steven Yeun – Beef

    Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers

    Best Female Performance in a Supporting Role on Television

    Abby Elliott – The Bear

    Christina Ricci – Yellow Jackets

    Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

    Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

    J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

    Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

    Alan Ruck – Succession

    Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

    Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

    Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

    James Marsden – Jury Service

    Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

    Best Stand-up Comedy Performance on Television

    Amy Schumer: emergency contact

    Chris Rock: selective outrage

    Rick Gervais: Armageddon

    Sarah Silverman: someone you love

    Trevor Noah: Where was I?

    Wanda Sykes: I’m an entertainer

