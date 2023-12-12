COP28: HEAD President emphasizes urgency of multifaceted solutions addressing Lebanon’s water crisis, refugee Influx, and climate impact

NNA – Marie Therese Seif, the President of the Human Environmental Association for Development (HEAD), highlighted the intricate challenges confronting Lebanon during an exclusive interview with the National News Agency on the sidelines of COP28. Seif emphasized the pressing necessity for holistic strategies to tackle the intensifying water crisis, influx of refugees, and the impact of climate change.

quot;The issue of displaced persons resulting from natural disasters, wars, and conflicts represents multifaceted dimensions, particularly the migration of rural populations to urban centers,quot; Seif highlighted.

Discussing the social, environmental, and economic challenges faced by over 2.7 million Syrian refugees and 700,000 Palestinian refugees hosted by Lebanon, Seif stressed the strain on education, healthcare, and public services due to conflict-induced displacement.

Seif delved into the complexities of social integration, community-building initiatives, and the crucial role of non-governmental organizations in facilitating integration. She also addressed the contributions of climate change to extreme weather events, water scarcity, and shifts in agricultural patterns in the region.

Moreover, Seif raised concerns about the impact of weapons, especially white phosphorus bombs, on soil quality, agricultural lands, and biological diversity. She emphasized the role of governments and associations in mitigating displacement effects, citing the staggering statistic of 12 million displaced persons, including 5 million children, in the Middle East and North Africa due to conflicts.

quot;Displaced persons face the prospect of further conflict, violence, and higher mortality rates due to inadequate shelter, food, and resources,quot; Seif cautioned, stressing the vulnerability of women, children, persons with special needs, and impoverished communities to displacement challenges.

Seif then highlighted the imperative need for comprehensive, adaptive solutions to address immediate challenges and the long-term effects of climate change on displaced populations and host communities.

quot;Women, children, persons with special needs, and those living in already impoverished communities are also more vulnerable to displacement and further difficulties due to limited networks and state resources allocated to them,quot; Seif added, emphasizing the need for extensive and adaptive solutions in the face of climate change and immediate social and environmental challenges.

quot;Lebanon, once rich in groundwater resources among Arab nations, faces an escalating water crisis, exacerbated by the influx of over 2.7 million refugees,quot; Seif stated as delving deeper into the water crisis in Lebanon.nbsp;

Recent studies have highlighted a staggering 48% surge in water demand in Lebanon since 2011, with displaced individuals consuming between 64 to 104 liters daily, significantly accelerating water scarcity across the nation, especially in 2023.

Seif went on to draw attention to the sprawling makeshift refugee camps along the Litani River and other waterways, emerging as significant pollution sources. These camps predominantly housing Syrian refugees along the river#39;s banks, channel liquid and solid waste directly into the river and its tributaries, causing a 40% increase in municipal spending on waste disposal since 2011.

quot;The strain on Lebanon#39;s waste management infrastructure has exceeded capacities,quot; Seif noted. This has resulted in deteriorating health conditions around landfills, elevating risks of disease transmission through insects and rodents, and a surge in medical waste disposal without proper treatment.

Moreover, wastewater from displaced populations has overwhelmed sewage networks, increasing operational costs and contaminating rivers and agricultural lands. An estimated 2,104,655 cubic meters of untreated wastewater from upper basin camps and 135,000 cubic meters from lower irrigation channels annually contribute significantly to declining water quality, leading to a tenfold increase in pollution levels, surpassing World Health Organization guidelines.

quot;The discharge of untreated wastewater has drastic environmental and health effects,quot; Seif stressed. It contributes approximately 40,000 additional tons of biological oxygen demand annually, accounting for 34% of the national increase in demand, further polluting water and soil.

The refugee crisis has also heightened Lebanon#39;s air pollution, with a 20% rise in emissions attributed to intensified vehicular traffic and alternative heating sources. This increase includes a 10% rise in nitrogen oxide emissions and 3% in particulate matter due to the use of generators and wood burning for heating purposes.

Seif urged the inclusion of this critical issue in Arab League meetings and COP28 recommendations, advocating for collaborative solutions among Arab nations to address resource consumption, combat desertification, and comprehensively tackle pollution and food security concerns. The overwhelming refugee numbers have rendered Lebanon increasingly uninhabitable, necessitating urgent action.

nbsp;

nbsp;

============Rana El-Hagenbsp;

nbsp;