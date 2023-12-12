Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    DOJ Will Use Trump’s Phone Data From Jan. 6 at Election Interference Trial

    DOJ Will Use Trump’s Phone Data From Jan. 6 at Election Interference Trial

    Reuters

    Donald Trump’s cell phone activity around the time of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot is going to be put under the microscope at his upcoming trial, according to court documents filed Monday.

    Special Counsel Jack Smith said an expert has reviewed data from a White House cell phone used by Trump and evidence will be presented to the jury about how the former president used the device on and around the day his supporters stormed the Capitol.

    The filing was made as part of the Justice Department’s election interference case against Trump, with Smith disclosing that he plans to call the expert witness to discuss the data on phones belonging to Trump and another unnamed individual. The prosecutor said the expert will testify as to how the phones were used in the post-election period, including by disclosing information about images on the devices, which websites they visited, and when Trump’s cell was used to access Twitter on the day of the Capitol riot.

