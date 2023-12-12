Harry and Meghan release witty video showing the Duchess hugging veterans and taking selfies to highlight the “impact” of her Archewell foundation, hours after Kate’s film with George, Charlotte and Louis on a baby bench.

<!–

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a video showing the ‘impact’ of Archewell in 2023 just hours after the Princess of Wales shared a clip of her on a baby bench with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the Prince Louis.

The royal couple shared a one-minute clip showing the people and causes their foundation helped during 2023.

The video included footage of Meghan’s visit to the Fisher House Foundation in Los Angeles.

The charity provides homes to military families while their loved one is in hospital; The footage was first shown at the Invictus Games.

Meghan Markle appeared in a video from the Invictus Games highlighting the work Prince Harry’s foundation does to support military families.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, visited the Fisher House Foundation, a charity that provides homes for military families while their loved one is in hospital.

Another clip from August showed Harry and Meghan calling out to young entrepreneurs.

The Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation is a founding member of a fund designed to help those working within the “responsible technology movement”.

Some 26 youth-led initiatives received a total of $2 million in grants ranging from $25,000 to $200,000, depending on the stage of the organization and its needs, which Harry and Meghan explained in the clip.

The video also shows Meghan speaking at a mental health summit in New York in October.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a panel discussion at the World Mental Health Day Festival in what marked the first in-person event for their charity, the Archewell Foundation.

Meghan, 42, arrived at the summit wearing a $987 white off-the-shoulder Altuzarra jacket, matching white pants and heels, which she accessorized with a $4,100 gold and emerald choker from Logan Hollowell.

The clip comes as the Princess of Wales shared a clip of herself with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte on a baby bench in Windsor.

The children of Wales helped their mother and volunteers collect donations and make boxes to take to children in need at Christmas.

As they sorted through piles of donated clothes, no-nonsense George, 10, and Charlotte, eight, folded the clothes like their mother Kate.

But unlike his older brothers, five-year-old Louis picked up and tossed a T-shirt onto the neat pile.

Harry and Meghan speak to recipients of Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund grants

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen making phone calls from their Montecito garden.

Prince Louis playfully tossed some clothes on top of a pile as he helped sort donations at a baby bank with his mother.

The duke dressed casually and elegantly, with brown chinos and a white shirt, while his wife, who turns 42 this Friday, wore a