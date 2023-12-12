COP28: UAE climate conference presidency says it is seeking ‘consensus’ on new agreement version

NNA – Majid Al-Suwaidi, the Director-General of the UAE Presidency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference, stated on Tuesday that the UAE presidency is working on a new draft agreement based on the quot;red linesquot; expressed by countries that rejected the proposed initial draft of the climate agreement.nbsp;

Speaking to journalists on the final day of the conference, he said, quot;The goal is to reach consensus… We all want to conclude on time, but we all want to achieve the most ambitious possible result. That is our sole objective.quot;mdash;agenciesnbsp;

