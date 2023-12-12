Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    Jordan says one soldier, several drug dealers killed in Syria border clash

    NNA – The Jordanian army said on Tuesday it killed several smugglers during dawn clashes that left one of its soldiers dead as a large group of drug dealers crossed the border from Syria.

    The army said smugglers, who had infiltrated under cover of heavy fog, fled back into Syria in the incident only a week after three smugglers were shot dead trying to smuggle large quantities of Captagon pills – a mix of amphetamines.

    quot;A clash took place with tens of smugglers who fired at border guards and exploited poor visibility and heavy fog to cross the border. The engagement killed a number of them and the rest forced to flee deep inside Syrian territory,quot; the army statement said.–Reutersnbsp;

