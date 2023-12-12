Top Iranian, Russian diplomats discuss Palestinian-Israeli conflict — Iranian ministry

Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    NNA – Regional problems, including the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict were the focus of a telephone call between Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian of Iran, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

    quot;In a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Hossein Amir Abdollahian touched upon several issues of bilateral relations, as well as the regional agenda, including the developments in the war in Gaza and the West Bank,quot; it said.

    Apart from that, the sides discussed the results of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisirsquo;s visit to Moscow, where he held talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. In this context, the Iranian foreign minister stressed the necessity of further consultations between the two countriesrsquo; senior officials.

    According to the Iranian foreign ministry, Lavrov quot;described the recent meeting between Raisi and Putin as very important.quot;

    Putin and Raisi held talks on December 7. These talks followed Putinrsquo;s visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on December 6.–TASS
