Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Habib expresses appreciation for high commissioner’s stance on Lebanon

    By

    Dec 12, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Following his meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, in Geneva, Caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdullah Bou Habib, expressed his appreciation for the High Commissioner#39;s position towards Lebanon. He emphasized the commitment to enhancing the presence of the Regional Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Beirut.

    Bou Habib stated, quot;The 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights holds significant importance for Lebanon, especially as we contributed to its formulation through the great Charles Malik, who chaired the committee at the time.quot;nbsp;

    Bou Habib also reaffirmed Lebanon#39;s dedication, as a peace-loving nation, to international humanitarian law as a legitimate cover to protect it from Israeli ambitions.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    AI object! Judges will be able to use ChatGPT in legal rulings in England and Wales – despite the technology being prone to making up bogus cases

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Trump mocks Chris Christie by saying he is not ‘mentally of physically’ fit for office with a photo of him in shorts: Ex-president fires back at his Republican rival saying he shouldn’t be in office

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Ukrainian soldier says drone pilots are already running out of supplies, and cuts to US aid will make things worse

    Dec 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    AI object! Judges will be able to use ChatGPT in legal rulings in England and Wales – despite the technology being prone to making up bogus cases

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Trump mocks Chris Christie by saying he is not ‘mentally of physically’ fit for office with a photo of him in shorts: Ex-president fires back at his Republican rival saying he shouldn’t be in office

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Ukrainian soldier says drone pilots are already running out of supplies, and cuts to US aid will make things worse

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Israel’s Gen Z is dancing to a war song that celebrates bombing Gaza and names Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid as enemies

    Dec 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy