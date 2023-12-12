Bou Habib expresses appreciation for high commissioner’s stance on Lebanon

NNA – Following his meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, in Geneva, Caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdullah Bou Habib, expressed his appreciation for the High Commissioner#39;s position towards Lebanon. He emphasized the commitment to enhancing the presence of the Regional Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Beirut.

Bou Habib stated, quot;The 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights holds significant importance for Lebanon, especially as we contributed to its formulation through the great Charles Malik, who chaired the committee at the time.quot;nbsp;

Bou Habib also reaffirmed Lebanon#39;s dedication, as a peace-loving nation, to international humanitarian law as a legitimate cover to protect it from Israeli ambitions.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.