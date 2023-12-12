WHO official pleas for Gaza’s southern hospitals to be spared

Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    NNA – A World Health Organization official said on Tuesday that only 11, or less than a third, of Gaza#39;s hospitals remain partially functional and pleaded for them to remain intact.

    quot;In just 66 days the health system has gone from 36 functional hospitals to 11 partially functional hospitals – one in the north and 10 in the south,quot; Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told a U.N. press briefing by videolink from Gaza.

    quot;We cannot afford to lose any health care facilities or hospitals,quot; he said. quot;We hope, we plea that this will not happen.quot;–Reuters

