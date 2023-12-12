Hamieh meets Algerian Ambassador: Efforts continue to resume Algerian airlines flights to Rafic Hariri International Airport

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, on Tuesday welcomed Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon, Rachid Belbaki. Discussions between the pair encompassed the latest updates on local and regional fronts, along with exploring means to bolster Lebanese-Algerian relations across various domains, especially those within the purview of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

Hamieh welcomed Ambassador Belbaki once again to the ministry, affirming that quot;relations with Algeria are growing and strengthening on grounds of brotherhood and cooperation between the two countries.quot;nbsp;

Hamieh then disclosed the reactivation of the air route for Algerian Airlines to Rafic Hariri International Airport – Beirut.

In this context, he highlighted ongoing efforts with Ambassador Belbaki to resume these flights to Lebanon, considering it quot;a crucial step in enhancing relations between Lebanon and Algeria, especially given the prevailing circumstances in the region.quot;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=======R.H.