Trump mocks Chris Christie by saying he is not ‘mentally of physically’ fit for office with a photo of him in shorts: Ex-president fires back at his Republican rival saying he shouldn’t be in office

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former President Donald Trump embarrassed his 2024 Republican rival, Chris Christie, by posting a photo of himself on Monday in which the former New Jersey governor is wearing unflattering shorts.

Christie is coming off a dynamic performance in the debate, although she remains in a distant fifth place nationally. In New Hampshire, where she has focused most of her energies, she currently ranks third.

Still, his warnings about Trump being a “danger to this country” — as Christie said from the stump in the Granite State on Friday — must have irritated the former president, who criticized him on Instagram. and social truth.

“I am unfit for office, mentally or physically,” Trump said in the caption.

The image shows Christie standing in an awkward position and wearing belted khaki shorts and a tucked-in white polo shirt.

Former President Donald Trump embarrassed his rival, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, in social media posts on Monday, suggesting Christie couldn’t handle the presidency “mentally or physically” and suggesting he suffers from “TRUMP DISORDER SYNDROME “.

Christie is coming off a strong debate performance, but Trump (pictured outside Trump Tower on Monday) is the clear favorite. The former New Jersey governor ranks fifth nationally and third in New Hampshire, where he focuses the most energy.

‘We need strong people who are not suffering from a harsh terminal illness, TDS or TRUMP DISORDER SYNDROME!!!’ Trump also offered.

Additionally, Trump highlighted two videos on X that showed right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, a prominent supporter of the former president, trolling Christie at an event and mocking her weight.

In a video, posted by Loomer last monthhe yells at Christie that he will never be president.

“You might have a heart attack from eating too much, but you’ll never be president,” Loomer shouted.

in another videoLoomer is heard telling Christie: “You don’t need to run for president fata**, you need to get on a treadmill.”

“The proudest moment of my career is being opposed by someone like you,” Christie told Loomer at the time.

Christie has struggled with her weight throughout her adulthood and quietly underwent gastric band surgery in February 2013.

Trump also posted Christie’s unflattering photo on Instagram on Monday. Christie is the most vehement anti-Trump candidate still viable in the race, although he is a distant fifth nationally.

Christie is by far the most vehement anti-Trump candidate still viable in the race.

During Wednesday night’s debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the former New Jersey governor criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the former UN ambassador. Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy for not standing up to Trump.

“Now I look at my watch, we’re 17 minutes into this debate and, except for their little speech at the beginning, we’ve had these three acting like the race is between the four of us,” Christie observed.

He criticized them for treating the ‘fifth boy’ like the Harry Potter character Voldemort.

“He who shall not be named,” Christie said. “They don’t want to talk about it.”

Christie then called Trump “unfit,” the same criticism Trump leveled at him on Monday, pointing out the former governor’s bulk.

Trump himself is no stranger to controversies over his weight.

In August, when Trump was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges related to his plot to overturn the 2020 election, the former president said he weighed 215 pounds and was six-foot-three, dimensions usually reserved for a professional athlete.

Trump previously weighed 239 pounds in 2018 and 244 pounds in 2020.

Even at the 239-pound mark, Trump attracted skeptics, nicknamed “girths,” who believed then-White House Dr. Ronny Jackson wore that weight and said Trump was six-foot-three because he would be just under what is considered clinically obese. .