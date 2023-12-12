Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    French frigate destroyed drone that targeted Norwegian tanker

    NNA – French frigate FREMM Languedoc intercepted and destroyed a drone that was threatening the Norwegian oil tanker Strinda in a complex aerial attack originating from Yemen, the French defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

    It said the attack had taken place in the evening of Monday Dec. 11 and had caused a fire on board the tanker, which was sailing under the Norwegian flag.

    Yemen#39;s Houthis said on Tuesday that they carried out a military operation against the Strinda in their latest protest against Israel#39;s bombardment of Gaza. — Reuters

