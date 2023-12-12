Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    News

    Harvard President Claudine Gay Is Staying Put Despite Backlash: Report

    By

    Dec 12, 2023

    Ken Cedeno/Reuters

    Harvard President Claudine Gay is staying put despite calls for her ouster over her congressional testimony about on-campus antisemitism last week, according to the university’s newspaper.

    The university’s highest governing body, the Harvard Corporation, has thrown its support behind Gay in the face of mounting pressure to remove her, and a statement announcing its decision is expected imminently, an unnamed source told The Harvard Crimson.

    Gay faced fierce backlash for her testimony about rising antisemitism on university campuses, particularly for refusing to give a yes-or-no answer when asked if students calling for the “genocide of Jews” would constitute a violation of the school’s code of conduct.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

