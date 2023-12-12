Italian legend Giorgio Chiellini, who captained his country to Euro 2020 glory and won a host of honors with Juventus, is expected to confirm his retirement after losing the MLS Cup final against Los Angeles FC.

Chiellini played when LAFC was defeated 2-1 in Saturday’s final by the Columbus Crew

Italian legend Giorgio Chiellini is reportedly set to announce his retirement from football.

The 39-year-old defender, who captained Italy to Euro 2020 glory and helped Juventus win a host of domestic titles, has been playing for Los Angeles FC in MLS for the past two years.

Chiellini played when LAFC lost the MLS Cup final 2-1 to the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Afterwards he said: ‘One of the two (teams) has to lose unfortunately… it was a beautiful trip. “It could be my last game.”

The Italian journalist Romeo Agresti. reported that Chiellini has now decided to hang up his boots, having hinted that he could do so earlier in the season.

Giorgio Chiellini will reportedly announce his retirement from football on Tuesday.

The legendary defender captained Italy to Euro 2020 glory after beating England.

Chiellini won a series of national honors in Italy with Juventus and helped the club reach two Champions League finals.

The highlight of Chiellini’s impressive career came when he led the Azzurri to victory over England at Wembley to win the last European Championship.

In total, he played 117 times for the Italian national team, renouncing international duty after they lost the 2022 Finalissima to Argentina.

At club level, Chiellini made 561 appearances for Juventus between 2004 and 2022, playing an important role in winning nine consecutive Serie A titles between 2012 and 2020.

He also helped them reach two Champions League finals: in 2015, Chiellini missed the 3-1 loss to Barcelona with a calf injury, but played in the 2017 loss to Real Madrid.

The centre-back’s trophy collection also includes five Italian Cups and five Italian Super Cups with Juventus.

Chiellini was named twice in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season and five times in the Serie A Team of the Year. He was a three-time Serie A Defender of the Year.

Los Angeles had triumphed in the MLS Cup final, beating the Philadelphia Union on penalties after a 3-3 draw, but Chiellini did not come off the bench.

Chiellini holds up the European Championship trophy after Italy’s penalty shootout victory over England at Wembley two years ago.

Chiellini consoles forward Carlos Vela (10) after losing the 2023 MLS Cup in Columbus

He could return to Juventus in a coaching or administrative capacity. His twin brother Claudio is already technical director of the club’s Next Gen department.

Chiellini recently told The Athletic: ‘I see Juventus in my future. I don’t know in what role, but it’s a place where I’ve spent almost half my life.’

Alternatively, Chiellini could be hired by MLS to further develop the league.