A 35-year-old man is charged with “swan attack” after video shows him “dragging the animal by the neck through a park”

Police charged the Caerphilly man with taking a schedule for a wild bird.

A man who allegedly grabbed a swan by the neck and dragged it through a park has been charged with kidnapping the protected wild bird.

Scott Price, 35, has been charged following the attack in the park near Caerphilly Castle in south Wales on Sunday December 3, Gwent Police confirmed.

Video shared on social media showed a man carrying the bird by the neck through the park, as the swan flapped its wings in an attempt to free itself. He alleged that he only started dealing with the animal after it attacked his son.

Police arrested him on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and questioned him before charging him with kidnapping the bird.

He will appear at Newport Magistrates Court on Monday, December 18.

Brandon Ryzy, 21, said he confronted the man who claimed the swan had “attacked his children.”

Mr Ryzy shouted: ‘Fuck it!’ His call was echoed by other park goers who shouted “leave it!”

Mr Ryzy was walking home from his Christmas shopping on Sunday, December 3 at around 4.20pm when he saw the man dragging the bird.

Photos and videos shared on Facebook show the man carrying the swan in one hand and what appears to be a bottle in the other.

Ryzy alleged the man “had alcohol” during the “absolutely disgusting” incident and was reluctant to put the bird down.

“I had to be very aggressive to get it to stop,” he told the news outlet, recalling how the swan flapped its wings until it fell.

He detailed how the bird’s feathers were ruffled near where its neck had been grabbed and claimed it was apparently “in shock.”

“I saw the man walk away and I stayed with the bird to see if it could get back into the pit,” Ryzy said.

The student, who shared images of the incident online in a bid to help identify the man, said passers-by at a nearby pub also witnessed the incident and reported it to Gwent Police.

The force told MailOnline that officers searched the area but did not find the man.

Police launched an appeal to locate him and confirmed that he had been arrested for causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

All unmarked mute swans found in open water in England are considered to belong to the king and are protected by the monarch’s swan guard.

This means that taking a swan could be considered theft. Killing or injuring a swan could also result in criminal damage or a wildlife offence.