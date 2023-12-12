Army commander broaches south Lebanon situation Spanish Intelligence chief

NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday received at his Yarzeh office, Director of the Spanish Armed Forces Intelligence Centre (CIFAS), Major General Antonio Romero, with an accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Spanish Ambassador to Lebanon, Jesus Santos Aguado, and the Military Attacheacute;, Colonel Joseacute; Luis Jimeacute;nez Garofano.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the current situation in the country, especially along the southern border.nbsp;

