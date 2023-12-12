Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    News

    Reported Suicide Exposes Britain’s ‘Cruel’ Migrant Boat Mess

    By

    Dec 12, 2023 , , , , ,
    Reported Suicide Exposes Britain’s ‘Cruel’ Migrant Boat Mess

    Toby Melville/Reuters

    An asylum seeker has died aboard a barge housing migrants off the south coast of England, a refugee charity said Tuesday, with local reports claiming that the deceased took their own life.

    The death on the Bibby Stockholm—a highly controversial three-story accommodation vessel used by the British government in an effort to reduce costs associated with asylum housing—is merely the latest distressing incident associated with the barge, which critics have called “cruel” and “inhumane.” The purported suicide also comes as U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is attempting to protect another of his anti-immigration policies which the right-wing of his party believe does not go far enough.

    The death on the barge, which can provide housing for up to 500 people, was reported by Care4Calais, a refugee charity supporting migrants in the U.K., northern France, and Belgium. “Our thoughts are with the person who has lost their life, their family and their friends,” CEO Steve Smith said. He added that others on board would be “experiencing a deep feeling of grief and worry today” and said the British government “must take responsibility for this human tragedy.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gina Rinehart and Dick Smith deal another brutal blow to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for “illegal scams”

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco smile by the tree with their twins for a festive photo (after William and Kate’s black and white family portrait was mocked)

    Dec 12, 2023
    News Politics

    Republicans promise delegates will stay in Wisconsin for GOP convention

    Dec 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gina Rinehart and Dick Smith deal another brutal blow to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for “illegal scams”

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco smile by the tree with their twins for a festive photo (after William and Kate’s black and white family portrait was mocked)

    Dec 12, 2023
    News Politics

    Republicans promise delegates will stay in Wisconsin for GOP convention

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    China has a deflation problem. That’s good news for the West, according to analysts.

    Dec 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy