‘The Iron Claw: Not Even Zac Efron’s Bulging Muscles Lift Dreary Wrestling Drama

A24

The Von Erichs were never as popular or as influential as Hulk Hogan, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, John Cena or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson; their noteworthiness was directly related to the fact that four of the family’s five pro-wrestling siblings (as well as another adolescent brother) died prematurely. Tragedy was their primary calling card, and the squared-circle clan’s calamitous fate is unsurprisingly the focus of The Iron Claw, Martha Marcy May Marlene and The Nest writer/director Sean Durkin’s inspired-by-real-events drama about the Von Erichs’ myriad misfortunes, which became so pronounced that they were thought to be cursed. Alas, the blame for this sports drama’s shallow leadenness can’t be similarly pinned on the supernatural; instead, its shortcomings are attributable to a one-dimensional script and resultant performances that are far less nuanced than its headliners’ ripped bodies.

Not even a contender, much less a champion, The Iron Claw (in theaters December 22) introduces Kevin Von Erich (Zac Efron) with close-up glimpses of his bulging pecs, biceps and forearms as he rises from his childhood bed. Kevin is the oldest son of former regional pro wrestler Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany) and the brother of Kerry (Jeremy Allen White), David (Harris Dickinson) and Mike (Stanley Simons). Durkin opens with a shot of an empty ring and, then, of Fritz furiously stomping on an opponent in the ring. That rage, born from a fanatical desire to succeed, is the engine that runs the Von Erichs, beginning with Kevin, who desperately aspires to bring home the World Championship belt that forever eluded his father, and who so doggedly wants to walk in Fritz’s shoes that, per his dad’s trademark, he doesn’t wear any footwear during matches.

Kevin sees himself as the heir apparent and everyone else accepts the pecking order established by Fritz, whose joke about where his sons rank in his heart is an initial tip-off to his domineering and callous attitude. McCallany is suitably intense but save for a wedding scene in which he attempts to cajole his devout wife Doris (Maura Tierney) into sneaking away for some hanky-panky, his Fritz is a pedestrian tyrant who wastes no opportunities to ignore his sons’ feelings or needs in favor of pushing them to chase the pro wrestling dream he never achieved. Fritz’s terribly selfish and demanding parenting is the catalyst for the entirety of The Iron Claw’s action. At outset, it compels Kevin to climb the sports-entertainment ladder on the strength of his athletic prowess, if not his charisma, as his promo-interview turns are so bad that up-and-coming David quickly starts stealing the microphone and, with it, the spotlight.

Read more at The Daily Beast.