Bianca Censori and Kanye West had a “huge fight” after she returned from Australia, which “scared” her friends, who accused the rapper of treating her like a “puppet” by making her wear strange nude outfits with stuffed toys.

Bianca Censori’s latest from his recent trip home. Australia.

The 28-year-old, who married the controversial 46-year-old rapper last December, has worn a series of increasingly bizarre outfits in recent days, including sheer nude tops and a silver string bodysuit, all of which paired with oversized plush toys. .

Now, a source close to Bianca has revealed her fear that the outfit is a reaction to her wearing what she wanted during her solo trip to Melbourne last month, something that reportedly upset Kanye, who likes to have control over your wardrobe.

“Bianca loved being the center of attention when she came home, and her friends thought they had noticed her,” a source told DailyMail.com exclusively.

But this attention has changed her. However, for a few weeks she seemed to be herself again.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori was nearly naked in an X-rated silver string ensemble at Miami’s LIV nightclub, covering herself only with a stuffed cat toy, on Sunday night.

Bianca, 28, also showed off her nipples at an Art Basel event, causing concern among her friends.

The Australian star’s friends fear Kanye is using her as his ‘puppet’. In the photo in Dubai with another stuffed animal

“When she returned to Kanye for the party in Dubai, she was more herself than ever with him, but this didn’t sit well with him. She wore whatever she wanted and was seen talking to people, flirting and having a good time.

‘This apparently caused a big fight with them because he doesn’t like his women to be themselves. He wants them to be sexy, but sexy in what he wants them to wear. The next time she goes out, she is naked and with a stuffed animal.

And they continued: ‘It’s like a child clinging to his stuffed animal or his blanket. They do it because they feel safe with it. Helps relieve anxiety. But when a grown woman is naked in public carrying a stuffed animal…

‘This scares those who know her. Instead of carrying a teddy bear, she should hold her husband’s hand. She is almost a puppet at this point in Kanye’s work.

Bianca was completely naked except for a silver strand ensemble and a chain-style head covering on Sunday while enjoying a night out in Miami with her husband, who has been condemned for doubling down on his anti-Semitic comments lately. She paired the look with a fluffy white lion.

Her outing came hours after she was photographed flashing her nipples in a nude bodysuit and carrying a giant white teddy bear at an Art Basel event.

Last month she was spotted holding another stuffed animal at fashion designer Amina Muaddi’s pop-up store after meeting Kanye in Dubai.

It’s not the first time concerns have been raised about the Australian, who is listed as the architect of Kanye’s Yeezy brand.

Bianca, pictured before dating Kanye, once had long hair and wore less outlandish outfits.

Bianca held a stuffed cat as she entered a nightclub in Miami on Sunday night.

Bianca, pictured with her husband Kanye and designer Amina Muaddi, in Dubai, where they reunited after her solo trip to Australia.

In October, inside sources claimed that she “no longer has a will of her own” and instead simply “obeys” Kanye, who has allegedly ordered her to “never speak” and issued a set of rules to live by.

“Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which include never talking and wearing what he wants her to wear,” the source told DailyMail.com at the time.

‘He is also required to eat certain foods and exercise even though Kanye doesn’t exercise.

“She no longer has a will of her own and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are real.”

Bianca, who was first photographed with Kanye in January, showed off some bizarre outfits during her summer vacation in Europe, including nude tights and sheer tops.

She was also topless, simply carrying a purple pillow to cover her modesty, just days after the couple put on a lewd display on a boat in Venice.

Previous baffling outfits also included a black nylon dress that included a head cover and a giant foam collar.

Bianca’s friends staged a successful intervention to raise concerns about her relationship with Kanye and his alleged “controlling ways”, telling her to “wake up” when they met last month for the first time since she secretly married. with rapper GoldDigger.

Bianca had previously accused her friends of being “jealous” of her newfound fame when they expressed concern that her husband is manipulating her into a “radicalized” version of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

But after months of supposedly avoiding those closest to her, a source revealed exclusively to DailyMail.com that she was “starting to see things from an outside perspective.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. They are now parents to their four children: North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four. In the photo seen in 2020

“Everyone is happy to have finally been able to communicate with Bianca,” they said. ‘Her friends of hers let her know exactly how they feel and told her that she needed to wake up.

‘She knows she has excluded her loved ones and is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage. She is aware of Kanye’s controlling ways and is starting to see things from an outside perspective.

Kanye’s ex Kim has opened up about his influence on her fashion choices during their seven-year marriage.

In a 2018 interview with W Magazine, she said, “I always thought I had really good style, until I met my husband and he told me I had the worst style.”

And on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder said: ‘Kanye has always dressed me. In the early 2000s, he would literally send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be.

The couple have four children together: North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.