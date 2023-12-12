Bassil broaches regional situation and bilateral ties with Ambassador of Egypt, Greece and Argentina

NNA – Free Patriotic Movement leader, MP Gebran Bassil, on Tuesday welcomed at the FPMrsquo;s general headquarters, the new Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, who came on an acquaintance visit upon assuming his diplomatic duties in the country.

According to anbsp;statement by FPM, discussions touched on the bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to the situation in the region, in general, and the Gaza war and its repercussions on Lebanon in particular. The discussion also dealt with internal files and the role that Egypt can play in this context.

Bassil later received the new Greek Ambassador to Lebanon, Despina Koukoulopoulou, who came on an acquaintance visit upon assuming her duties in the country.

The meeting touched on bilateral relations and developments in the region.

Bassil also received Argentinian Ambassador to Lebanon, Maria Virginia Kantar, with whom he discussed the bilateral relations and recent regional developments.

============ L.Y