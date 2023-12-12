Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri welcomes new Beirut Bar Association Dean and council members, broaches latest developments with “Sovereign Front” delegation, meets UNDP’s Hauenstein on farewell visit

    By

    Dec 12, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday welcomed at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, the new Beirut Bar Association Dean, Fadi Masri, accompanied by the newly elected Bar Council, in the presence of the Associationrsquo;s former Dean, Nader Kaspar, who came on a protocol visit after the election of the new Bar council.

    The meeting reportedly touched on the general situation, and an array of matters related to union affairs and demands of lawyers.

    Speaker Berri emphasized during his meeting that ldquo;There is no circumstance like the one we are going through that imposes and obliges everyone to bear national responsibility and speed up the election of a president for the republic, as a basic and pivotal gateway to the regular functioning of institutions.rdquo;

    Berri also highlighted the important role that the Bar Association can play alongside the Parliament in developing legislative work.

    On emerging, Dean Masri said that the Union emphasizes the necessity of swiftlynbsp; electing a president of the republic as a basic requirement for the regular functioning of institutions.

    On the other hand, Berri received in Ain El-Tineh, a delegation from the Sovereign Front, which included MPs Camille Chamoun, Major General Ashraf Rifi and Razi Al-Hajj, former MP Eddie Abi Al-Lamaa, and the ldquo;Liberal Nationalistrdquo; Party member, Camille Joseph Chamoun.

    Discussions touched on the current general situation, the latest political developments and legislative affairs.

    Berri later welcomed the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative for Lebanon, Melanie Hauenstein, who came on a farewell visit upon the end of her mission in the country.

    nbsp;

    ============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gina Rinehart and Dick Smith deal another brutal blow to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for “illegal scams”

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco smile by the tree with their twins for a festive photo (after William and Kate’s black and white family portrait was mocked)

    Dec 12, 2023
    News Politics

    Republicans promise delegates will stay in Wisconsin for GOP convention

    Dec 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gina Rinehart and Dick Smith deal another brutal blow to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for “illegal scams”

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco smile by the tree with their twins for a festive photo (after William and Kate’s black and white family portrait was mocked)

    Dec 12, 2023
    News Politics

    Republicans promise delegates will stay in Wisconsin for GOP convention

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    China has a deflation problem. That’s good news for the West, according to analysts.

    Dec 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy