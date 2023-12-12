Berri welcomes new Beirut Bar Association Dean and council members, broaches latest developments with “Sovereign Front” delegation, meets UNDP’s Hauenstein on farewell visit

NA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday welcomed at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, the new Beirut Bar Association Dean, Fadi Masri, accompanied by the newly elected Bar Council, in the presence of the Associationrsquo;s former Dean, Nader Kaspar, who came on a protocol visit after the election of the new Bar council.

The meeting reportedly touched on the general situation, and an array of matters related to union affairs and demands of lawyers.

Speaker Berri emphasized during his meeting that ldquo;There is no circumstance like the one we are going through that imposes and obliges everyone to bear national responsibility and speed up the election of a president for the republic, as a basic and pivotal gateway to the regular functioning of institutions.rdquo;

Berri also highlighted the important role that the Bar Association can play alongside the Parliament in developing legislative work.

On emerging, Dean Masri said that the Union emphasizes the necessity of swiftlynbsp; electing a president of the republic as a basic requirement for the regular functioning of institutions.

On the other hand, Berri received in Ain El-Tineh, a delegation from the Sovereign Front, which included MPs Camille Chamoun, Major General Ashraf Rifi and Razi Al-Hajj, former MP Eddie Abi Al-Lamaa, and the ldquo;Liberal Nationalistrdquo; Party member, Camille Joseph Chamoun.

Discussions touched on the current general situation, the latest political developments and legislative affairs.

Berri later welcomed the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative for Lebanon, Melanie Hauenstein, who came on a farewell visit upon the end of her mission in the country.

