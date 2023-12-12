Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    Turkish Soccer Leagues Suspended After Team President Punches Referee

    The Turkish Football Federation suspended all soccer league games in the country after a club president punched a referee to the ground on Monday night, sparking a wider melee which left the match official needing hospital treatment.

    MKE Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca was arrested after he ran onto the field after the game and hit match official Halil Umut Meler in the face. Koca was seemingly enraged after his team conceded a last-minute goal which tied the Super Lig game against Caykur Rizespor 1-1, with the match ending as a draw.

    Meler, 37, fell to the ground as fans also rushed the field, with the referee trying to protect his head from kicks. The ref was hospitalized with a fracture close to his eye. Doctors at Acibadem hospital said Meler’s condition was not serious, and he is expected to be discharged Wednesday.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

