    Royals to ‘Quietly Forget’ Legal Threats Over ‘Royal Racists,’ Friends Say

    Friends of senior royals say the family is expected to “quietly forget” veiled threats to take legal action after a book by reporter Omid Scobie named King Charles and Kate Middleton as the so-called “royal racists” whom Meghan Markle—in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021—alleged raised “concerns” over the skin color of her son Archie before he was born.

    Despite the palace initially saying they would keep “all options open” in regard to the book, Endgame, an early Dutch version of which named Kate and Charles in error, almost three weeks after publication, there is no evidence of legal action against either Scobie, his agents, the Dutch publishers or news outlets which repeated the claims.

    “The king has bigger fish to fry,” a friend told The Daily Beast. “It’s only a book. It’s a classic case of ‘Don’t explain or complain’ and let it blow over. They will just quietly forget it now. I don’t think there are going to be any lawsuits being filed.”

