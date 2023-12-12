Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco smile by the tree with their twins for a festive photo (after William and Kate’s black and white family portrait was mocked)

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco’s 2023 Christmas card has been unveiled and it has given the British royals a big break when it comes to festive cheer.

In the image, the royal, 65, and the former Olympic swimmer, 45, can be seen posing with their young children, Crown Prince Jacques and his twin sister, Princess Gabriella, who celebrated their ninth birthday on last week.

While the Palace has yet to release the official portrait, a royal fan account shared an early copy on instagram. It is expected that the official version will have greater definition.

Unlike the Prince and Princess of Wales’s casual Christmas card, Monaco’s royal family took a much more formal approach.

Princess Charlene looked stunning in a sophisticated velvet roll-neck dress in burnt copper.

Prince Albert appears in formal dress behind his smiling family in a glamorous photograph released for this year’s annual Christmas Card.

The mother of two sweetly hugged her son Jacques, who leaned into his mother’s chest instantly.

Smiling in front of a Christmas tree, Albert matched his son and dressed to the nines in a tuxedo. He stood behind his family during the photo shoot while he kept one hand firmly on his wife’s back.

Nine-year-old Gabriella made a sweet spectacle in a deep crimson dress that, like her mother’s, was made of velvet.

It comes after Princess Charlene stunned in a silver ensemble while posing with Father Christmas at the Hotel de Paris Christmas ball in Monaco last Friday.

The former Olympian was without her husband, Prince Albert, at the festive event.

Opting for classic Hollywood glamour, the South African-born royal surely turned heads in the sparkly, form-fitting dress which she paired with diamond earrings and bold makeup.

With a bold red lip and smoky eyes, the princess styled her hair in a choppy bob.

It comes just a day after Princess Stephanie joined Charlene at the opening of the Christmas village in Monaco.

Princess Charlene of Monaco stunned in a silver ensemble while posing with Santa Claus at the Hotel de Paris Christmas ball in Monaco last Friday.

Unlike Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, the British royals took a more casual approach to their Christmas card this year.

The royal added festive glamor when she donned a red tartan ensemble to attend the Christmas illuminations last week.

Former Olympian Charlene attended the event with her husband, Prince Albert II, who appeared in good spirits at the event. She was accompanied by Princess Stephanie of Monaco.

Charlene, a mother of two, was elegant and sophisticated, with her signature blonde pixie cut neatly styled in a side part.

And she amplified her old-school glam look with classic makeup.

His fresh complexion was the image of health. She wore a classic cat-eye makeup look, with swiped black liquid eyeliner and voluminous lashes.

Princess Charlene of Monaco stunned in a silver ensemble while posing with Santa Claus at the Hotel de Paris Christmas ball in Monaco on Friday.

Opting for classic Hollywood glamour, the South African-born royal surely turned heads in the sparkly, form-fitting dress which she paired with diamond earrings and bold makeup.

But the centerpiece of her elegant makeup look was her lips, impeccably lined and filled with a classic red color.

Meanwhile, her husband also looked dapper, wearing a dark two-piece suit, which he paired with classic lace-up shoes and a dark jacket.

The couple smiled as they posed for photographs together and with the president of the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) of Monte Carlo, Stéphane Valeri.

The parents, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, did not appear to be accompanied by their eight-year-old children, twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The couple’s festive outing follows a recent appearance they made in late November, when they attended a glitzy Monaco National Day gala.

Princess Charlene (pictured) was the picture of old-school glamour, wearing a festive red tartan coat and elegant make-up complete with red lips.

Once again, mother-of-two Charlene was the picture of sophistication in a long-sleeved scarlet sequin dress, accented by bright red lipstick.

She once again opted for an Old Hollywood-style look, styling her blonde locks into gelled curls.

Once again, she opted for dramatic makeup with long lashes and dewy blush.

Charlene seemed relaxed as she handed out gifts to those attending the event.

The annual charity distribution is part of a series of events organized by the Red Cross in the run-up to Christmas in Monaco, which sees members of the royal family give gifts to those in need.

Charlene sheltered from the cold in a navy wool vest with leather lapels, which she layered over a black roll-neck sweater and pants.

At the event, members of the royal family spoke to some of the Red Cross volunteers who participated in the gift distribution.

They also heard the story of vulnerable people stocking up on gifts before Christmas.