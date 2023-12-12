Gina Rinehart and Dick Smith deal another brutal blow to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for “illegal scams”

<!–

Australia’s richest woman Gina Rinehart and millionaire businessman Dick Smith are tired of being targeted by fraudulent AI-generated ads on Facebook and have written a scathing letter to Mark Zuckerburg.

Ms Rinehart and Mr Smith lead a group of influential Australians angry at Meta’s chief executive over scams using his “likeness” to target vulnerable Facebook and Instagram users.

Smith claims scammers have been using artificial intelligence tools to manipulate your voice and face to sell cryptocurrency and fake diets for more than two years.

This week, he and Rinehart sent Zuckerberg a second letter directly asking him to better filter ads on their websites.

Gina Rinehart (above) and Dick Smith wrote to Mark Zuckerberg about the use of their ‘likeness’ in fraudulent ads.

The ultra-rich duo claim that Zuckerberg (above) is not doing enough to remove fraudulent AI-generated ads from his social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram.

“We write to you once again with deep concern about the persistent problem of fraudulent ads and fraudulent content on Meta platforms,” ​​the letter says. The Australian reports.

‘Unfortunately, despite our previous correspondence, there appears to have been no discernible improvement in reducing these malicious activities.

“In the last month since our initial communication, new scams have emerged and existing ones remain active.”

It comes less than a month after Rinehart accused Zuckerberg in a personal letter of doing nothing to stop “misleading content” on his social media platforms.

She told him that “numerous scammers” were using her image to “fraudulently solicit money from vulnerable people” in more than 750 ads.

Similar scams have also used mining magnate Andrew Forrest and prominent property developer Harry Triguboff to sell dubious products.

Dick Smith (above) said he has been going back and forth with Facebook for two years to try to remove fraudulent ads from their websites.

Ms. Rinehart claims she received no response or confirmation that her messages were received.

“These fraudulent schemes continue to exploit the trust of millions of Australians, using the names and reputations of successful and well-regarded individuals, including us and a number of other prominent figures,” he said.

Smith accused Meta of “slamming a financial scam” in which he believes Australians are losing millions of dollars.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Meta for comment.