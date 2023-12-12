German Ambassador hands over Trauma emergency medical supplies procured by WHO to Health Minister

NNA – The Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firass Al-Abiad, accompanied by WHO representative in Lebanon Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar and the German Ambassador to Lebanon, Mr. Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried, visited the Ministry of Public Healthrsquo;s Central Drug Warehouse for the handing over of trauma and emergency surgical kits (TESK) procured through WHO under the readiness and response plan in the face the ongoing border conflict.

Minister Al-Abiad affirmed quot;the Ministry#39;s keenness to continue ensuring high readiness for the health sector in Lebanon so that it can meet the current emergency needs and any future needs in the event of the development of the Israeli aggression against Lebanon.quot; He thanked the German Embassy and the World Health Organization for the support represented by the donation of supplies, pointing out the many German initiatives regarding the health system, whether regarding government hospitals or supplying primary care centers with solar energy. Dr. Al-Abiad noted that the World Health Organization stands by Lebanon in the various accumulated and successive health crises, as the organization spares no effort to support the Lebanese health system.

WHO procured and delivered to the MOPH central drug warehouse, ten trauma and emergency surgical kits through WHOrsquo;s Duba Hub. Each trauma Kit contains medication, supplies, and surgical tools, to meet the needs of 50 patients requiring surgical care in emergency situations with total 100 surgical procedures. The trauma and emergency surgical kits will be distributed to 10 MOPH-designated hospitals as part of the emergency contingency plan. The donation of trauma kits by the German government will help in managing mass casualties and saving lives. MoPH and WHO are thankful for the German government#39;s contribution in the overall health sector, particularly during the COVID-19 response in Lebanon.

In turn, the German Ambassador to Lebanon, Mr. Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried, affirmed his countryrsquo;s support to WHOrsquo;s and the Ministry of Public Healthrsquo;s collaborative efforts to provide emergency healthcare services. Germany is grateful to be able to contribute to WHOrsquo;s crucial work here in Lebanon to serve the most vulnerable in health emergencies and to support the promise of health care for all even in crisis situations.

Commenting on WHOrsquo;s commitment to leave no one behind, Dr. Abdinasir stated, ldquo;Lebanon#39;s people have experienced a lot of suffering over the past few years due to the overlap of several crises, which ultimately impacted to health system in the country. Our commitment is to support the Ministry of Public Health in ensuring equitable access to health care for all. In the event of a conflict escalation, we are committed to ensuring the implementation of the preparedness and response plan.rdquo;

After the August 4 explosions that destroyed the Central Drug Warehouse, WHO initiated the reconstruction of the warehouse and increased the storage capacity from 600 m3 to 8,000 m3. The team of engineers supervised by WHO rebuilt the warehouse with the highest standard and safety measures as well as modernizing the storage and distribution capacities of the warehouse. Central Drug Warehouse utilizes Logistics Management System software to enhance the delivery and monitoring of medical supplies.nbsp;

Today, the world is commemorating Universal Health Day 2023 with theme of ldquo;Health For All: Time for Action.rdquo; The UHC#39;s main goal is to ensure that all Lebanese have access to essential healthcare and medicine without financial hardship, and this donation will make a significant contribution to achieve the goal.

——————— L.Y